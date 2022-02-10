Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Shillong Teer and Morning Teer Games Winning Numbers for February 10 Here

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Teer games for Thursday, February 10. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 67, while for the second round, it is 52. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer game is 83.

The exciting betting game of Shillong Teer inspired by the traditional sport of archery will take place in the capital city of Meghalaya on Thursday afternoon. The archery game, played from Monday to Saturday, involves participants who place bets on the anticipated performance of the archers. Winners of this game take home monetary prizes if their predictions of Teer Dream number are correct. Those who have bought the tickets for February 10, Shillong Teer archery match, can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Today’s game will witness a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participating in the game which will culminate in two rounds. The ticket-holders are allowed to place their bets for the first or the second round. They are also allowed to place bets on both rounds of the archery-based betting game. The maiden round of Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm on Thursday.

During this round the 50 archers will shoot 30 arrows each. The final round of Shillong Teer will be in session an hour later at 4.45 pm where the same number of archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target. The Teer Dream numbers for the first round will be uploaded on the website at 4.15pm. This will be followed by the winning numbers of the second round which will be released an hour later at 5.15 pm.

Winners of the first round will be awarded Rs80 for every Re1 ticket they bet on; while the participant who wins the second round will receive Rs60 for every Re1 ticket bet placed. In cases when participants correctly predict the Teer Dream numbers in both the rounds, they are awarded Rs4000 for every Re1 ticket they buy and bet on.

To participate in the upcoming Shillong Teer matches one must visit a state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya to place the bets. The betting shops are open for customers from Monday to Saturday and their visiting timings are from 10 am to 3.30 pm

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.