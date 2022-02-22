Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Number for February 22 Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, February 22. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 45. The Lottery game of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is organised everyday, except Sunday, by the Meghalaya Lottery Department. Different from the other lottery games, this lottery is based on prediction.

From Monday to Saturday, 50 archers come together at the Polo Ground of Shillong to play the archery game. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The participants can place bets on the number of arrows that might hit the target. The surprising thing is that betting in the archery game is legal in the state. It was made legal under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982.

The format of the game is two rounds. In the first round of the archery game, archers have to shoot 30 arrows each. The number of arrows that will hit the target is the winning number of round one. In the second round, the number of arrows given is only 20. Similarly, the winning number of the second round is also decided with the number of arrows that will hit the target. The maximum time limit to finish each round is only two minutes. The first round starts at 3.45 pm and the second round begins at 4.45 pm.

People who are participating in the February 22 game can check the results for the first round at 4.15 pm and the second round at 5.15 pm at the official website of Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com

The lottery participants make predictions on the number of arrows that might hit the target in each round. For predicting the right number in round 1, participants win prize money of Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket while for round 2, they win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. For guessing the correct number for both the rounds, they stand a chance to win prize money of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought.

