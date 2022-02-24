Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Number for February 24 Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Thursday, February 24. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 04.

Legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday and includes archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The team of 50 archers gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground and take their aim at the target in two rounds. The result for Thursday, February 24 archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Today’s Shillong Teer match will commence at 3:45 pm where each of the 50 archers will shoot 30 arrows at the target. The winning number of this round will be revealed to the participants at 4:15 pm on the website. This will be followed by the beginning of the second round at 4:45 pm, where archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

Advertisement

Results for the final round of Thursday’s match will be announced at 5:15 pm on the official website. Winners of the first round will receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet placed while correct predictions made in the second round of today’s Shillong Teer will win a participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet placed.

Those enticed by Shillong Teer’s exciting money prizes can place their bets on the upcoming archery game and purchase the tickets from the state-authorised betting shops present across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. Interested participants can place the bets on Teer Dream numbers from Monday to Saturday. To place bets on the upcoming game of Shillong Teer, customers can visit the shops from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.