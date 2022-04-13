Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 13 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, April 13. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 73, and the second round it is 42.

The state organises Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, with an aim to promote the age-old traditional sport of archery. As Shillong Teer attracts locals, especially youths in large numbers - it’s a good means to create awareness about the sport. Every day, the betting game is held at Polo Stadium of Shillong and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game allows 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of the organisation to participate in the lottery game.

On April 13, the betting game will be played in two rounds. Ahead of the first round, each of the 50 archers will be given 30 arrows which they have to shoot at the target, in less than two minutes. The day can prove to be lucky for you, as guessing the right number of arrows will make you earn exciting prize money. Similarly, before the second round begins, the archers will be given 20 arrows each. The drill remains the same.

If you are interested, you can purchase the lottery ticket for today’s game from any state authorised lottery ticket selling shop in Meghalaya. These shops remain open from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The price of tickets starts from Re 1 and goes to Rs 100.

For guessing the correct number in the initial round, the winners earn Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they own. And making a spot on guess in the second round will allow players to earn Rs 60, for every Re 1 ticket. Now, if you get lucky and make accurate guesses in both the rounds, you will earn Rs 4000.

The first round of the Shillong Teer starts at 3:45 PM and its results are out by 4:15 PM. The second round begins at 4:45 PM and the results for this round get declared at 5:15 PM.

