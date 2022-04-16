Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 16 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Saturday, April 16. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 54. You can check results of second round game and of Shillong Teer games by visiting the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com .

From Monday to Saturday, the state organises this real-time archery betting game to promote archery among the locals and youth, so that they take initiative and interest in the traditional sports of archery. The state organises Shillong Teer at Polo Grounds in the capital state of Meghalaya and it is held by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The lottery permits 50 archers from 12 professional shooting clubs in the state to take part in the game.

The exciting game is played in two rounds, and before it begins, 30 arrows are handed over to all the archers in the initial round and 20 arrows are given to them in the next round. As the game begins, the archers are supposed to shoot all the arrows in less than two minutes, while all the participants of Shillong Teer will have to guess the number of arrows that will actually hit the target.

If you want to participate in the archery betting game then you must buy your tickets from the lottery ticket selling shop, authorized by the state from 10 am to 3:30 pm. You can choose the tickets from Re. 1 to Rs. 100.

The top prize of Shillong Teer is Rs. 80, which you can win if you accurately guess the correct number of arrows in the opening round and own a Re. 1 ticket. Rs 60 will be given to a person doing the same in the second round and owning Re. 1 ticket. If your fortune shines today and you accurately guess the correct numbers of arrows hitting the target in both the rounds then you will be awarded Rs. 4000, for the same ticket.

The first round starts at 3:45 PM, while its results are rolled out at 4:15 PM. The second will begin at 4:45 PM and the results will come out at 5:15 PM. To know the results of the Shillong Teer of April 16, visit the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com later in the day.

