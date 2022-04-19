Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 19 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, April 19. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 30.

The lottery department of Meghalaya is all set to begin the real-time archery betting game, Shillong Teer, on April 19, at 3:45 PM. The authorities have permitted 50 archers from 12 professional shooting clubs of Meghalaya, to promote the traditional sports of archery among locals and youth. The archery betting game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday to Saturday, at the Polo Stadium of Shillong.

All the archers are given 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second round. And when the game begins they have to shoot all the arrows in less than two minutes, while people who have bought the tickets of Shillong Teer will have to make a right guess for the number of arrows that will hit the target. If you also want to participate in the Shillong Teer then you must buy your lucky ticket from the state authorised lottery ticket selling shop. But this must be done between 10 AM to 3:30 PM, and you can choose any ticket from Re 1 to Rs. 100.

Making the right guess in the first round will allow you to earn Rs. 80, if you have Re. 1 ticket. Similarly, the accurate guess in the next round will make you earn Rs. 60 for the same ticket. But a lucky winner makes the correct guess in both rounds then, the person can take home Rs. 4000 for the same ticket. All the participants must brace themselves, as at 3:45 PM the authorities will kick start the first round and they will roll out its results at 4:15 PM. The second round of Shillong Teer on April 19 will start at 4:45 PM and the result for the second round will be declared at 5:15 PM.

To know whether your fortune shined today and you were able to clinch amazing prize money, you need to take a glance at the results on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery department – www.meghalayateer.com.

So hurry up, buy your tickets for today’s Teer games now!

