Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 2 Morning Teer and Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Saturday, April 2. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 65, and the second round it is 71. Similarly, the lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer game is 16.

The State Lottery Department of Meghalaya organises the highly anticipated game of lottery, known as the Shillong Teer. The lottery game is organized from Monday to Saturday and is based on a real-time game of archery, which makes it different from all the other lottery games. Contestants of the April 2 Shillong Teer can check the lucky numbers for today at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department www.meghalayateer.com.

Archery is played by 50 contestants at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. It must be noted that this is not just a mere game of archery. It decides the luck of many individuals as the game is clubbed with a betting game. Shillong Teer has become increasingly popular among the youth and the government has a big role to play in it.

Round one of archery is played at 3:45 pm and the results of the first round are announced by 4:15 pm. Round two is played at 4:45 pm and the results are announced at 5:15 pm. In the first round, archers belonging to 12 different archery clubs shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, they shoot 20 arrows. Each archer is given a time limit of two minutes to finish each round. The participants of the lottery game try to predict the total number of arrows that might hit the target in each round.

If the numbers are guessed correctly, those participants win the prize money. Contestants stand a chance to win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket in the first round, and Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket in the second round. If any contestant guesses the correct numbers in both rounds, they get the bumper prize money of Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they own.

The sale of lottery tickets begins at 10 am at the state-authorized lottery shops in Meghalaya. The last ticket usually gets sold off by 3:30 pm. Those who are willing to participate in the game can buy tickets ranging between Re 1 and Rs 100.

