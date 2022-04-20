Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 20 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, April 20. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 23, and for the second round it’s 41.

The Shillong Teer and Shillong Moring Teer is organised from Monday to Saturday. Based on the real-time archery betting game, Shillong Teer is held at the Polo Stadium of Shillong. The game, which allows 50 archers from 12 professional shooting clubs in Meghalaya to participate, is managed by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

The game is played in two rounds and in the initial round all the archers get 30 arrows each, while in the next one they are given 20 arrows each. Then the archers are asked to shoot all the arrows in less than 2 minutes. And while archers are shooting the arrows, people who have bought the tickets for Shillong Teer will have to guess the accurate number of arrows that will reach the target.

If this sounds interesting to you and you want to participate in Shillong Teer, then you should buy your lucky ticket from any authorised lottery ticket selling shop from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. You can choose any ticket between Re. 1 to Rs. 100.

Owning a lucky ticket can make you win exciting prize money, which is Rs. 80 for the first round and Rs. 60 for the second round. Both the prize money are for the winners who purchased a Re. 1 ticket of Shillong Teer. If any person luckily gives the right number of arrows in both rounds, then the participant will be awarded Rs. 4000 for the same ticket price. If you have bought your lucky ticket, then you can take a look at the results of Wednesday’s Shillong Teer on the lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Do not delay any further, as the first round will begin at 3:45 PM and the results will be out at 4:15 PM. The next round will commence at 4:45 and the results will be out at 5:15 PM.

