SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, April 27. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 93, and for the second round it is 30.

From Monday to Saturday, the lottery department organises the Shillong Teer to persuade the locals and youth to start taking interest in the traditional sports of archery. Based on the real-time archery betting game, Shillong Teer is held at the Polo Stadium from 3:45 PM which allows 50 archers from 12 professional shooting clubs in the state to participate in the game.

Hosted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, Shillong Teer gives opportunity to people to try their luck through the betting game, by offering them a chance to make easy money. Played in two different rounds, 50 archers are handed over 30 arrows in the starting round and 20 arrows in the next one. All they have to do is shoot all the arrows in less than two minutes, while people who have bought the tickets for the betting game will guess the number of arrows that will hit the target.

If you wish to participate then you must purchase your ticket from 10 AM to 3:30 PM from a lottery ticket selling shop that has been authorised by the state. You have an ample amount of options to choose from, as per your budget because the ticket price ranges from Re 1 to Rs 100. All the Re 1 ticket holders will win Rs 80 for guessing the accurate number of arrows in the first round. In the next one, winners will get Rs 60. And if you win in both the rounds then you can take home Rs 4000 per Re 1 lottery ticket.

The starting round begins at 3:45 PM and its results will roll out at 4:15 PM. The next round will start at 4:45 PM and you can check its results at 5:15 PM, on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com

