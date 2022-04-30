Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 30 Shillong Morning Teer Games

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Saturday, April 30. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 44, and for the second round it is 16.

The lottery game, which is played from Monday to Saturday, is quite unique in itself as it is based on an on-ground archery sport. People who are participating in April 30 game can check the lucky numbers of Shillong Teer at the official website of the Meghalaya State Lottery Department at 5.15 pm today by visiting www.meghalayateer.com .

The legalised lottery game is organised daily except Sunday to keep the traditional game of archery alive in the hearts of young citizens. By giving monetary benefits, the department tries to attract as many people to it as they can. While the game of lottery and archery are played separately, they are interconnected with the thread of numbers. In the game of archery, the number of arrows that hit the target becomes the winning number of the lottery game.

Format of the game:

The game is played in two rounds. In round one, archers are given 30 arrows to shoot within two minutes whereas, in round two, they get 20 arrows within the same time span. The number of arrows that might hit the target is to be predicted by the lottery participants for each round.

Winning Numbers:

The number of arrows that actually hit at the end of both rounds become the lucky numbers of the day.

How to Participate?

One can participate in the game of lottery by purchasing a lottery ticket from any state authorized lottery shop. The ticket price ranges from Re 1 to Rs. 100.

Prize Money:

The winners of the first round get Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they own whereas for round two, they receive an amount of Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket they have. For guessing the correct number for both rounds, participants get a chance to win Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought.

So, don’t miss the chance and try your luck today!

