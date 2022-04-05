Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 5 Morning Teer Games

The lottery department of Meghalaya is all geared up to organise Shillong Teer on April 5, which is based on the real-time archery betting game. Organised from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is hosted to encourage the locals and youth to take interest in the traditional game of archery. The betting game is held at the Polo Stadium of Shillong and is managed by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Shillong Teer permits only 50 archers to participate in the game from 12 shooting clubs in the state.

The game is played in two rounds and in the first round every archer is given 30 arrows each, while in the next round all those archers are given 20 arrows. In each round, archers will shoot the arrows in less than two minutes, while people participating in the Shillong Teer will have to guess the correct number of arrows that will hit the target, this is done before the game starts. All you have to do to participate in this betting game is to buy your lucky ticket from any state authorised ticket selling shop between 10 am and 3.30 pm. And you must hurry because the winners of the Shillong Teer will earn exciting prize money. You can choose the tickets as per your liking as they range from Re 1 and goes up to Rs 100.

You can earn Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket if you guessed the right number in the first round, and Rs 60 for doing the same in the next round. But if your fortune shines today and you guess the correct number in both the rounds, then you will take home Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket you placed a bet on. You must hurry up in purchasing your ticket as the first round of the archery betting game will begin at 3.45 pm and the authorities will announce its results at 4.15 pm. They will begin the second round at 4.45 pm and its results will be declared at 5.15 pm.

