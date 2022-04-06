Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 6 Morning Teer

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, April 6. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 22, and the second round it is 35.

Shillong Teer is a prediction lottery game that is played in the state of Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. The lottery department is all set to organise today’s game of Shillong Teer. People participating in April 06 lottery game can check the results of today’s Shillong Teer at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com

Shillong Teer is quite different from other lottery games. It is based on a real-time archery game, unlike other lotteries. The archery game is organised daily except Sunday by Khasi Hills Archery Association at the Polo Ground of Shillong. To play the game of archery, 50 archers from 12 different archery groups of Meghalaya assemble at the Polo Ground. While they play the game in two rounds, people take guesses on the number of arrows they might hit. The idea of clubbing the traditional sport with a lottery is to keep the game alive in the hearts of Meghalayan youth.

The legalised lottery tickets are available at the state authorised lottery shops across the state. One can buy tickets ranging from Re. 1 to Re. 100 be the part of the lottery game.

In the first round of the archery game which begins at 3.45 pm, archers shoot a total of 30 arrows within a time span of two minutes. In the second round starting from 4.45 pm, archers get to shoot only 20 arrows in the same time limit. The number of arrows that hit the target in both rounds becomes the winning number of the lottery. After completion of each round, the lucky numbers are declared online and offline. The results are announced at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm respectively.

People winning the first round gets prize money of Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they own whereas prize money for the second round is Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket. For guessing the correct numbers in both rounds, a bumper prize of Rs. 4000 per Re 1 ticket is given to the winner.

