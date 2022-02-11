Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 11 Morning Teer Games

The much-anticipated lottery game of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday. The six-day betting game is based on the archery game played in real-time at the Polo Ground of Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in order to promote the game of archery in the state.

People can place bets by guessing the number of arrows that would hit the target and win monetary prizes. People who are participating in the February 11 game can check the results at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com.

The format of the game includes two rounds in which a group of 50 archers from 12 different shooting clubs of Meghalaya take part in the archery game. They shoot 30 and 20 arrows each in round 1 and round 2, respectively. They have to hit the arrows in less than two minutes in each round. The number of arrows that hit the target in each round becomes the lucky number.

People who are placing the bet have to guess the number of arrows that might hit the target. The first round of the game starts at 3.45 pm and the results of the same are announced at 4.15 pm. Simultaneously, after a short gap, the second round begins at 4.45 pm and results are revealed at 5.15 pm. The results are in the form of two lucky numbers that depict the number of arrows that hit the target in each round.

In case, someone’s guess matches the number on the result board for the first round, they can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have purchased, and if it happens for round two, then they can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. There are rare cases that a person guesses the number for both rounds correctly. And if that happens, then the lucky person can win Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.