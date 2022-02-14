Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 14 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Teer games for Monday, February 7. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 95, while for the second round, it is 42. Participants who are trying their luck for today’s game can visit the official website of the state lottery department: www.meghalayateer.com to view the results. The betting game of Meghalaya is played from Monday to Saturday in the form of archery matches.

While the archery match is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, participants who predict the results can purchase their lottery tickets from the state authorised shops, located across the state. The association also sends in 50 archers, who shoot the arrows in real-time on the Polo Ground of Shillong, and the ticket holders guess the number of arrows they might hit on the target.

The game is played in two rounds, participants are free to place bets in either of the rounds or both. In the first round, the 50 archers from 12 different shooting clubs get 30 arrows to hit the target whereas, in the second round, the number of arrows is reduced to 20 only.

Once the round starts, archers have to hit the arrows to the target in less than two minutes. Participants, who can guess the number of arrows the archers hit on the target in each round, win monetary prizes in the lottery. While round 1 begins at 3:45 pm and the results are rolled out by 4.15 pm, the second round begins at 4:45 pm and results are out by 5:15 pm.

Participants can purchase tickets from Re 1 to Rs 100. For predicting the correct number in the first round, they can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. And for correct answers in round two, they can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. Participants, who guess the numbers of both rounds correctly, win a bumper prize of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

