Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 15 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer for Tuesday, February 15. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 78, while for the second round, it is 54.

Meghalaya has a unique way of promoting the game of archery in the state. The state run lottery department organises a lottery game based on archery, popularcly called Shillong Teer. While the players from 12 shooting clubs assemble to have an archery match in real-time, people place bets on the number of arrows which will hit the target. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports association organises the game of archery from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground of Shillong.

The Shillong Teer has 50 archers who shoot arrows in two rounds. They are given 50 arrows to shoot in both the rounds, with 30 arrows and 20 arrows for Round 1 and 2 respectively. After each round, people who are participating in the betting game will have to guess the number of arrows that will hit the target.

The first round starts at 3.45 pm while the second round begins at 4.45 pm. Those who participate in the lottery game can check the results of first round at 4.15 pm and second round at 5.15 pm at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department www.meghalayateer.com

The betting game is only played in the state of Meghalaya. People can buy tickets from any lottery ticket counter in the state. There are more than 5,000 ticket counters across Meghalaya.

The ticket prices starts from Re 1 and goes up to Rs 100. People who guess the number of arrows in round 1 get a prize money of Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket and Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. Lucky winners who guess the numbers of both the rounds gets a chance to win Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.