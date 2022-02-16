Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 16 Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer for Wednesday, February 16. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 61. Inspired by the age-old sport, Shillong Teer is organised – which is a real-time archery game. While the players from 12 shooting clubs assemble to have an archery match, the ticket holders place bets on the number of arrows that might hit the target.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports association organises the game of archery at Shillong’s Polo Ground - from Monday to Saturday. Two rounds are held daily and 50 archers take part in it. Each archer is given 50 arrows – 30 for the first round and 20 for the second. Ticket holders can predict the result of either or both the matches.

Timings of Shillong Teer February 16

The first round will begin at 3.45 pm and the second round will take place at 4.45 pm. Ticket holders of the lottery game can check results of the first round by 4.15 pm and results of the second round at 5.15 pm on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department - www.meghalayateer.com

Unlike other betting games, Shillong Teer is only played in the state of Meghalaya. Interested participants can buy tickets from any lottery ticket counters, which are 5,000 in number and are present across the state.

Prize Money of Shillong Teer, February 16

Notably, the ticket prices start from Re 1 and go upto Rs. 100. Participants, who predict the correct number of arrows in round 1 get prize money of Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket and those who give correct answers in the second round receive Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket. The lucky winners who make correct guesses in both rounds, win Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.