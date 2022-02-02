Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 2 Morning Teer, Shillong Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, February 2. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 91, while for the second round, it is 75. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer game is 15.

As per a 2015 order of the Supreme Court, Meghalaya is counted among the 13 Indian states allowed to host legal lotteries. Known to be the only form of legalised gambling in Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground in Police Bazar. Archery is one of the conventional games played by the Khasi clan of the north-eastern state. The popularity of the sport of archery has led to natives dialing in bets and pocketing payouts.

A group of dozen archery clubs in Meghalaya Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute (KHASI), regulates this popular game of chance. A total of 50 tribal archers, registered with a neighborhood club, reach the venue and squat in a semi-circle to hit a bundle of straw approximately 50 meters away. The archers engage in a firing frenzy for more than 10 minutes.

Scores of local people participate in booking numbers from the booking counters set up across eleven districts of the state. The ‘Teer’ counters are open from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 3:30pm. Players choose a number between 0 and 99 and start betting on the number of arrows, which eventually ends up in the bale. The archery-based game, played in two distinct sessions, declares winners after the counting of arrows. Post each round of firing arrows, the ‘teers’ are counted to establish the winning numbers. The betting starts from Re 1 and goes as high as Rs 100.

The Shillong Teer results for February 2 will be updated at www.meghalayateer.com. The preliminary round starts at 3:45 pm with archers aiming with 30 arrows. The teer dream numbers for the same will be declared at 04:15 pm. Participants can take home Rs 80 for each Re1 bet if their estimation is correct. For the following round, archers shoot with 20 arrows each. The last round begins at 4:45 pm, results of which will be updated by 05:15 pm. Bettors can be awarded Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket if they correctly guess the teer dream numbers.

When a ticket buyer guesses the correct numbers for both rounds, they can claim as much as Rs 4,000 for each Re 1 gambled. The Teer betting was legalised in the 80s in Meghalaya and is controlled by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act.

