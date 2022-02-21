Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 21 Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, February 21. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 32, while for the second round, it is 81.

In one of the most unique ways of promoting archery, the state organizes a betting game based on a real-time archery game in which 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of Meghalaya participate. The betting game is organised six days a week i.e. from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Stadium in the capital city of Meghalaya, Shillong.

Shillong Teer is hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which initiated the betting lottery game to attract youth to the traditional game of archery and promote the sport. The youth takes interest in it as the betting lottery game gives them a chance to make easy money.

Let’s take a detailed look at the format of the game, which is played in two rounds.

During the first round, the 50 archers are given 30 arrows each.

In the second round, the same set of archers is given 20 arrows each.

The basic rule of the game is that the players have to fire the arrows in less than 2 minutes, and people participating in the lottery have to guess the number of arrows that might hit the target in rounds 1 and 2. If the lottery players guessed it correctly, then they will be awarded monetary prizes.

People, who wish to participate in the Shillong Teer, can buy tickets from 10 am to 3:30 pm from the lottery ticket shops in Meghalaya. The price of the tickets varies, depending on which one you chose, tickets cost from Re 1 to Rs 100. Let’s take a look at the lottery prizes.

If the person guesses the correct number in the first round then they will receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket.

If the person guesses the correct number in the second round then they will receive Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

If anyone guesses the right number in both rounds, then they can win a prize of Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket purchased.

The first round of the betting game will start at 3.45 pm and the results of the same will be revealed at 4.15 pm whereas the second round begins at 4.45 pm and the results are announced at 5.15 pm. Those who have bought the ticket for February 21 lottery betting game, can check the lucky numbers on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com

