Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 3 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Thursday, February 3. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 62, and for the second round, it is 34.

The archery-based betting lottery game which is played in the northeastern state of Meghalaya is inspired by the traditional game of archery. Shillong Teer invites participants from all over the state who wish to win some exciting money prizes by placing bets on the expected performance of the archers. Legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday.

The fate of the game is dependent on the performance of the 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, who gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the game which is played in two rounds. Result for Thursday, February 3 archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Starting at 3.45 pm, the maiden round of Shillong Teer will witness the 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target. Winning number or the Teer Dream number of this round will be announced at 4.15pm on the website. The culminating round of Thursday’s Shillong Teer will begin at 4.45pm, where the same number of archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Results for the final round of Thursday’s match will be out by 5:15 pm on the official website.

A correct prediction of Teer Dream number in the first round will win a participant Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. While the correct predictions made in the second round of Shillong Teer will win a participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

Place your bets on the archery game and purchase the tickets for the next Shillong Teer by visiting the state-authorised ticket booking shops available across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. From Monday to Saturday, participants can place their bets on the upcoming Shillong Teer matches. The visiting hours for placing the bets are 10am to 3:30pm.

