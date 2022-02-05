Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for February 5 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Saturday, February 5. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 24, while for the second round, it is 61.

Unlike the other lotteries that take place across the country, Shillong Teer is based on the traditional sport of archery. Organised from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground of Meghalaya’s capital city, Shillong Teer is played in two rounds daily.

While the archers who play Shillong Teer take aims at the target, the ticket holders have to anticipate the number of arrows hitting the target in the two-round match. The successful predictions of Teer Dream number will win participants exciting monetary prizes. If you have bought the tickets for February 5 Shillong Teer archery match, visit the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com to view the result.

As hard it is for the ticket holders to predict the results, it is equally hard for the archers to shoot the arrow, following the specific guidelines laid down in the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. February 5, Saturday Shillong Teer match will comprise a team of 50 archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association’s 12 archery clubs. The ticket-holders place bets for the probable outcome of the first or the second round, and they are also allowed to place bets on both the rounds of Shillong Teer.

The ticketholders should note that the maiden round of Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm, and the second round will start at 4:45 pm. Participants can check the Teer Dream numbers for the first round on the Meghalaya Lottery department’s website at 4.15pm. The winning numbers of the second round will be announced by 5.15 pm.

People who predict the correct Teer Dream numbers in the first round are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on. Those who win the second round get Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket. In some lucky cases, when participants predict Teer Dream numbers in both rounds, they receive Rs 4000 for every Re1 ticket.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.