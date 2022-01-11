Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 11 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Tuesday, January 11. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 71, and for the second round, it is 45.

Of the 13 Indian states permitted to host legal lotteries, the state of Meghalaya organises the most unconventional lotteries in the country. The capital city of Meghalaya hosts a traditional archery-based game known as Shillong Teer. The government has been working to preserve this age-old sport of archery through the medium of these lotteries.

Shillong Teer winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows or ‘teers’ shot. Played from Monday to Saturday, the betting game is held at the city’s Polo Ground in Police Bazar. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, these games have them sending 50 tribal archers from its dozen archery clubs to play the game with a quiver full of arrows. You can purchase a lottery ticket from counters set up across Meghalaya, open from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The games are played in two rounds, first of which starts at 3:30 pm and the second at 4:30 pm. The results of Shillong Teer are updated at meghalayateer.com. To view the January 11 Shillong Teer result, check the preliminary round winning list updated by 4:15 pm. The results of the concluding round will be available on the portal by 5:15 pm.

Ticket holders must guess the Teer Dream numbers for the first round. They can take home Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket they buy, if their prediction is correct. If they have accurately estimated the Teer dream numbers for the following round, they are awarded Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket purchased. A few lucky bettors can claim Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on if they can accurately estimate the Teer Dream numbers for both rounds.

