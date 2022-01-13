Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 13 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Thursday, January 13. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 05, and for the second round, it is 53.

The archery-based betting lottery game, Shillong Teer, will be played in Meghalaya’s capital city on Thursday afternoon. Participants who wish to win exciting money prizes by placing bets on the anticipated performance of the archers partake in Shillong Teer.

The betting game gained legal protection after the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, and is played from Monday to Saturday at Shillong’s Polo Ground. 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association play a pivotal role in this game as their performance determines the fate of the participants. The winners of Thursday, January 13 archery match, which will culminate in two rounds, can be verified and checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Today’s Shillong Teer match will begin at 3.45 pm, where each of the 50 archers will shoot 30 arrows at the target. Winning number or the Teer Dream number for the first round will be announced at 4.15 pm on the official portal online. The second round will start an hour later at 4.45 pm, as archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

Teer Dream number for the ultimate round of Thursday’s match will be out by 5:15 pm on the official website. Prediction of the Teer Dream number in the first round will be awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed. The correct predictions made in the second round of Thursday;s Shillong Teer will win a participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

One can place bets on the upcoming archery games by purchasing the tickets from state-authorised ticket booking shops, available across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. At the time of purchasing the tickets, participants will have to choose a number from 0 to 99 which signifies the Teer Dream number. Functional from Monday to Saturday, the betting shops for Shillong Teer remain open from 10am to 3:30pm.

