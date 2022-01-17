Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 17 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, January 17. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 76, and for the second round, it is 30. One of the most popular betting games played in the state of Meghalaya is Shillong Teer. Played from Monday to Saturday, the lottery game is hosted on Polo Ground, Police Bazar in the capital city.

Around 50 archers from the dozen archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association assemble to participate in the game. Their performance determines the fate of the ticket holders, who place their bets. Participants who want to take home exciting money prizes can partake on January 17, today’s Shillong Teer match by placing bets. The legalised betting game is based on an age-old traditional sport of archery.

The winners of the Monday, January 17 archery match will be declared on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com. The Shillong Teer match’s first round begins at 3.45 pm, in which the archers hit 30 arrows at the target. At 4:15, the preliminary round Teer Dream numbers are released. If these numbers correspond with a participant’s lottery ticket, they will be eligible to claim Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket bet placed.

At 4:45 pm, archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Half an hour later the results for the second and final round will be updated on the official website. The correct predictions in this round will bring Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket placed by the ticket buyer. If any participant makes an accurate guess for both rounds, they are awarded Rs 4,000 per Re 1 ticket they placed their bet on.

One can purchase the lottery tickets from state-authorised ticket booking shops set up across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. Interested participants have to select a number from 0 to 99 while buying the tickets. The betting shops for Shillong Teer are functional from Monday to Saturday and remain open from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.