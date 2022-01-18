Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 18 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Tuesday, January 18. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 45, and for the second round, it is 92.

If you are a resident of Meghalaya and wish to win money by placing bets, Shillong Teer is the right lottery game for you. One of the popular betting games of the state, Shillong Teer will be organised in two rounds today, January 18. The lottery game has legal protection under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The Act also states a bunch of rules and regulations, which have to be considered while organising and playing the lottery game.

The Shillong Teer will be organised in the afternoon at the Polo Ground of the capital city. 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will participate in the archery game, while the ticket holders can place their bets. The archers play a pivotal role in this game, the ticket holders bet on their performance. In case you have bought the Tuesday, January 18 archery match tickets, note that the result will get uploaded on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com. You can also check the winning numbers for January 17 on this site.

Details of Shillong Teer, Round 1

The first round of Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm, and 50 archers will shoot 30 arrows each at the target. The result for this round will be rolled out by 4:15 pm. The lottery participants who will be able to guess the Teer Dream numbers of this round correctly will be given Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed.

Details of Shillong Teer, Round 2

The preliminary round of Shillong Teer will be followed by the second round which will begin at 4:$5 pm, and the result will be rolled out by 5:15 pm. The 50 archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target, while the ticket holders who make the correct predictions will be rewarded Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

However, in case any participant is able to predict the correct Teer Dream Numbers in both rounds, they will win Rs. 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they placed their bet on.

