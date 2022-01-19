Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 19 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, January 19. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 81, and for the second round, it is 07.

Known for its breathtaking natural landscapes, the capital city of Meghalaya hosts a legalised betting game based on the traditional sport of archery. Meghalaya is one of the 13 states in India which is permitted to conduct lotteries. Through Shillong Teer, the government is putting efforts to preserve and popularise the age-old sport of archery.

Held at the Polo Ground, every week from Monday to Saturday, the Shillong Teer is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. 50 tribal archers are sent from its dozen archery clubs to participate with a quiver full of arrows.

Most lotteries in the country follow the system of a random lucky draws of tickets to decide the winners. However, the winners are announced based on the prediction number of arrows or ‘teers’ shot at the target, in the case of Shillong Teer. Those interested in trying their luck, can visit any of the over 5,000 registered booking counters set up across the state and buy the lottery tickets. The tickets are sold throughout the week except Sunday between 10am and 3:30pm.

The Shillong Teer match results on January 19 will be announced on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com. Participants can visit the portal to check the teer dream numbers for both the rounds. The results of the preliminary round of the game is declared at 03:30 pm, and the teer dream numbers of the concluding round is announced at 04:30 pm.

In the first round, archers shoot with 30 arrows at the target and in the next round, they take 20 arrows each to hit the target. Ticket-holders who place a bet in the first round, can win Rs 80 for each Re1 bet on the target number. Bettors who accurately guess the teer dream numbers in the final round, can be awarded Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket. A few lucky participants can win Rs 4000 for each Re1 ticket, if the prediction is correct for both the rounds of the game.

