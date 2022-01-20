Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 20 Morning Teer and Shillong Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Thursday, January 20. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 35, and for the second round, it is 64. The winning number for first round of Shillong Teer game is 44.

The most unconventional lotteries in the country are hosted in the north eastern part of Meghalaya. The city of Shillong conducts archery-based betting games. The government of the state is popularising the age-old sport of archery through lotteries. Meghalaya’s capital hosts Shillong Teer, in which the winner is decided on the basis of number of arrows or ‘teers’ shot. Shillong Teer is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at Polo Ground of Police Bazar in the city. From their dozen archery clubs, they send 50 tribal archers with a quiver full of arrows. The archery-based game is played from Monday to Saturday, in two separate rounds.

The Shillong Teer match results for January 20 will be updated at www.meghalayateer.com. The first round teer dream numbers will be announced by 04:15 pm. Bettors have to wait till 05:15 pm for the results of the second round.

Archers will aim with 30 arrows in the preliminary round followed by the second round, wherein they will take 20 arrows each to hit the target. Bettors can take home Rs 80 for each Re1 bet if they make a correct guess in the first round. Ticket-holders can be awarded Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket if they accurately estimate the teer dream numbers in the next round. Few lucky individuals can win Rs 4000 for each Re1 ticket, if the guess is correct for both the rounds.

One can buy lottery tickets by visiting any registered ticket counter set up across the state. These shops are open from 10am to 3:30pm, everyday except Sundays.

