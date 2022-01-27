Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 27 Shillong Teer and Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Thursday, January 27. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 76, while for the first round of Shillong Teer game, it is 36.

Shillong, in northeast India, hosts one of the most popular and unconventional lottery games. The only form of legalised gambling in Meghalaya, Teer is played from Monday to Saturday in two separate sessions. One of the conventional games actively played by the Khasi clan of Meghalaya is archery. The ancient sport has evolved into a lottery over time and people dial in bets and pocket payouts. A group of a dozen archery clubs, Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute (KHASI), regulates the game of chance.

The 50 tribal archers, registered with the neighborhood clubs, squat in a semi-circle with their bows once they reach the Polo Ground of Police Bazar with a quiver full of arrows. In a bid to hit a bundle of straw at least 50 meters away, they shoot 30 at 3:45 pm and 20 arrows at 4:45 pm. Meghalaya has over 5,000 booking counters open from Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 3:30pm.

Results for the January 27 Shillong Teer match will be updated at www.meghalayateer.com. The results of the first round will be announced at 04:15 pm, while the teer dream numbers for the final round are shared by 05:15 pm. Participants can be awarded Rs 80 for every Re1 bet on the target number if their prediction in the preliminary round is accurate. Ticket-holders can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket if they correctly estimate the teer dream numbers in the next round.

When a ticket buyer correctly predicts the numbers for both rounds, the individual is eligible to win Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 gambled. The Teer betting was legalised in Meghalaya in the 80s and is controlled by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act.

