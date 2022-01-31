Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 31 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, January 31. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 09, while for the second round of Shillong Teer game, it is 23.

Archery-based betting lottery game called Shillong Teer will be played in Meghalaya’s capital city on Monday afternoon. Inspired by the traditional game of archery, Shillong Teer attracts participants who wish to win money by placing bets on the expected performance of the archers. The weekly game is legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Shillong Teer and is played from Monday to Saturday.

The outcome of Shillong Teer games depends on the archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, who gather at Polo Ground. The game is played in two rounds and participants are free to bet on one or both rounds. The result for Monday, January 31, archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Starting at 3.45 pm, the initial round of Shillong Teer will witness 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target. The winning number of this round, which is also known as the Teer Dream number, will be announced at 4.15 pm on the website. The next round will begin at 4.45 pm, where archers will aim 20 arrows each at the target.

Results for the final round of Monday’s match will be released by 5:15 pm on the official website. A correct prediction of the Teer Dream number in the first round will win a participant Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket while the correct predictions made in the second round of Shillong Teer will win a participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. It should be noted that during the game, the group of archers shoot the arrows from a minimum distance of 15.21 meters. The distance between the target and the archer cannot exceed 30.48 meters, according to the rules set by the organisers.

One can place their bets on the next archery game and purchase the tickets for the upcoming Shillong Teer game. The tickets for the game are available from state-authorised ticket booking shops available across the 11 districts of the northeastern state. From Monday to Saturday, participants can place their bets on the upcoming game of Shillong Teer. The visiting hours for placing the bets are 10 am to 3:30 pm.

