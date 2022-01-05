Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for January 5 Morning Teer and Shillong Teer

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, January 5. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 80, and for the second round, it is 80. The lucky numbers for first round of Shillong Teer game is 39.

Meghalaya state lottery department organises the exciting betting game of Shillong Teer, inspired by the traditional sport of archery, on Wednesday. The archery game played from Monday to Saturday involves participants who place bets on the number of arrows that hit the target. Winners of this game take home monetary prizes if their predictions are correct. Those who have bought the tickets for January 5 Shillong Teer archery match can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com

A team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participates in the game as they take aim at the target during the two rounds of the match. The ticket-holders can place their bets for the first, second round or both.

The first round of Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm on Wednesday. During this round, archers will be given 30 arrows each. The second round of Shillong Teer will be in session an hour later at 4.45 pm. The same number of archers in this round will be given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target.

The Teer Dream numbers for the first round are uploaded on the website at 4.15 pm followed by the winning numbers of the second round which are released an hour later at 5.15 pm.

An individual who wins the first round is awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on, while the participant who wins the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

In some cases, when participants predict Teer Dream numbers in both rounds, they are awarded Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they buy and bet on. Interested bettors must visit any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya to test their luck. These shops are open from Monday to Saturday and their visiting timings are from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.