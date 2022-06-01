Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for June 1 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, June 1. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 01, and the second round it is 81.

The Shillong Teer lottery game is a legal archery-based betting game conducted on all days except for Sunday. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association’s 12 clubs participate in the matches. The result of Wednesday’s game will be released on the official website, http://www.meghalayateer.com/.

The result of Shillong Teer are always announced in two parts since the game has 2 rounds. The first one is played from 3:45 pm and the second is played from 4:45 pm. In the initial round, 50 archers arrive on the field to shoot 30 arrows on target within two minutes.

The next round is also 20 minutes long but the 50 archers shoot only 20 arrows this time. The results of the first round are announced by 4:15 pm whereas second-round results are announced at 5:15 pm.

Meanwhile, the ticket holders of the game earn profits by placing their bets on the number of arrows that they think will be on target. The profits earned are totally up to the correct predictions the ticket holders make.

This game gives them the opportunity to win huge sums of money by purchasing a single ticket for Re 1 only. If a person makes a correct prediction in the first round, he/she wins Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. They can win Rs 60 with Re 1 ticket in round 2. In case predictions are accurate in both rounds, they can earn Rs 4000 for a Re 1 ticket.

The ticket shops remain open for customers from 10 am to 3:30 pm six days of the week. If you are interested in being a part of today’s game then purchase the tickets from any state-authorized ticket betting shop in Meghalaya.

