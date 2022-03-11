Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 11 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer for Friday, March 11. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 08, while for the second round, it is 91.

Meghalaya is all set to organise the March 11 lottery game, Shillong Teer. People who are participating in the betting game can view the results of today’s game at the official website of Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com.The much-anticipated betting game, Shillong Teer is organised daily except Sunday in the state of Meghalaya. It is based on a real-time archery game which makes it different from other lottery games. The archery game is organised at the Polo Ground of Shillong by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday to Saturday.

The lottery game is clubbed with the traditional sport to promote the game amongst youth. The tickets for lottery are easily available at any state authorised lottery shop in Meghalaya. The ticket price ranges between Re 1 and Rs. 100.

The game is organised in two rounds at 3.45 pm and 4.45 pm respectively. 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of Meghalaya shoot 50 arrows in two rounds, with 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second one. The time limit to finish each round is maximum of 2 minutes. Lottery ticket buyers have to predict the number of arrows that might hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are announced by the lottery department at 4.15 pm for the first round and 5.15 pm for the second round.

If any participant guesses the correct number in round one, he stands a chance to win prize money of Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought. However, the prize money for the second round is Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket. In rare cases, the participants who guess the correct number for both the rounds get a bumper prize money of Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket own.

