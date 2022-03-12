Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 12 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer for Saturday, March 12. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 48, while for the second round, it is 06.

Shillong Teer is for those who wish to win money by placing bets on the expected performance of the archers. Legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday. It includes archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, who gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the game which is played in two rounds.

The result for Saturday, March 12 archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Starting at 3:45 pm, the game of archery will feature the 50 archers shooting 30 arrows each at the target. Winning number of the maiden round will be announced at 4:15 pm on the website. The second round will begin an hour after the first one, at 4:45 pm, where archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

The Teer Dream number for the closing round of Saturday’s match will be revealed by 5:15 pm on the official website. Correct prediction of Teer Dream numbers, which is the number of arrows hitting the target, in the first round will win a participant Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. While the correct predictions of the Teer Dream number made in the second round of Saturday’s game will win a participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

Those who trust their instincts and think that they can manage to win some money through this game, can place the bets on the upcoming Shillong Teer game. To do so one has to purchase the tickets for the next Shillong Teer game available from state-authorised ticket booking shops. These shops are available across the eleven districts of Meghalaya and run from Monday to Saturday. Participants can place their bets on the upcoming game of Shillong Teer from 10 am to 3:30 pm at these shops.

