Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 14 Shillong Teer and Shillong Morning Teer

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Teer games for Monday, March 14. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 44, while for the second round, it is 13. While the lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer game is 80, while for the second round, it is 92.

In a bid to promote archery in the state, the Meghalaya lottery department organises a unique and interesting lottery game from Monday to Saturday called Shillong Teer. And the lottery department is all set to commence today’s game at 3:45 pm. In Shillong Teer, 50 archers participate from 12 shooting clubs of Meghalaya, and it is organised at the Polo Stadium in the capital city of Meghalaya. With an intent to popularise the traditional sports of archery among the youth and locals, Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association hosts Shillong Teer, which is based on the real-time archery game.

Format and rules of Shillong Teer

Shillong Teer is played in two rounds. And in the first round, all the 50 archers are given 30 arrows each. During the second round, the same 50 archers are given 20 arrows each. The 50 archers have to fire all the arrows in less than 2 minutes, while people, who have bought the tickets of Shillong Teer, will have to guess the correct number of arrows that might hit the target in both the rounds, separately. If you guess the correct number then you will receive exciting prize money, which encourages the locals to participate in the Shillong Teer with all enthusiasm.

Ticket and prize details

To participate in the Shillong Teer, you need to buy the tickets between 10 am to 3:30 pm from any lottery ticket selling shop in Meghalaya. The ticket ranges from Re 1 and goes up to Rs 100. If you guessed the correct number of arrows in the first round, then you will win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket, followed by Rs 60 in the second round. But if you got lucky and guessed the correct numbers in both the first and second round, then you will bag Rs 4000 for a similar ticket.

Timings and result

At 3:45 pm, the first round of Shillong Teer will begin and its results will be announced at 4:15 pm. The next round of Shillong Teer will start at 4:45 pm and at 5:15 pm its results will be revealed. If you want to check the results of March 14 i.e. Monday’s Shillong Teer, then you should click on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department www.meghalayateer.com

