Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 17 Games

The lottery department of Meghalaya is all set to begin its exciting archery betting game called Shillong Teer at 3:45 pm on March 17. The unique and interesting archery betting game, based on real-time archery sport, is organised to promote traditional sports among the locals and youth. Shillong Teer, which takes place from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Stadium of Shillong, allows 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of the state in the games. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association hosts Shillong Teer for the locals to try their luck through the betting game.

Shillong Teer, which is played in two rounds, provides 30 arrows in the first round to all the 50 archers, and in the second round, the same set of archers are given 20 arrows each. And the rules of Shillong Teer ask all the archers to fire the arrows in less than 2 minutes, while lottery participants will have to guess the right number of arrows that will hit the target. People who guess the correct number stand a chance to win amazing prize money.

Advertisement

To be able to win the prize money and participate in the archery betting game, you need to buy the tickets for Shillong Teer from any lottery ticket selling shop in Meghalaya, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. You have a range of options to choose from, as the ticket price goes from Re 1 to Rs 100. If you own a Re 1 ticket and guessed the correct number in the first round then you will take home Rs 80. And in the second round, you can win Rs 60 for the aforementioned ticket amount. For guessing the right number in both rounds, you can bag Rs 4000 for the same ticket.

You must pick your pace as the first round will start at 3:45 pm and its results will be announced at 4:15 pm. The next round will begin at 4:45 pm, whose results will be declared at 5:15 pm. If you have bought the tickets for March 17 Shillong Teer then you can check the winning numbers on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.