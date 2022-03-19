Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 19 Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer game for Saturday, March 19. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 31.

All the ticket holders of Shillong Teer should brace themselves, as the Meghalaya Lottery Department is all geared up to start its real-time archery betting game at 3:45 pm on March 19. The state organises the archery betting game from Monday to Saturday to promote the traditional sports of archery among the locals and youth. Shillong Teer is organised at the Polo Stadium of Shillong by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which allows 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of Meghalaya.

The Shillong Teer is played in two rounds, and during its initial round, it provides 30 arrows to all the 50 archers, and in the next round, the same set of archers are given 20 arrows each. While the rules of the archery betting game ask all archers to shoot the arrows in less than 2 minutes, all the ticket holders, who are participating in the lottery game, have to guess the correct number of arrows that will hit the target. Not just this, but people who guessed the right numbers will bag amazing prize money.

If you are willing to participate in the archer betting game, then you need to purchase the tickets of Shillong Teer from any state authorised lottery ticket selling shop in Meghalaya, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. There are different ranges of tickets to choose from, it starts from Re 1 to Re 100.

If you have a Re 1 ticket and you guessed the correct number in the first round then you will win Rs. 80. For guessing the right number in the next round, you will take home Rs. 60. And luckily if you have taken the correct guess in both rounds, then you will receive Rs. 4000.

You should hurry up, as at 3:45 pm, the first round of Shillong Teer will start, and at 4:15 pm, its results will be declared. The next round will commence at 4:45 pm and results will be announced at 5:15 pm. If you have purchased the tickets for March 19 i.e. Saturday’s Shillong Teer, then you can check the results on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com later in the day.

