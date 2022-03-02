Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 2 Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, March 2. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 53.

Meghalaya’s betting game, Shillong Teer, is organised daily except Sunday for the people of Meghalaya. The lottery game which is exclusively organised in the state is different from the other lottery games as it is based on a real-time archery sport. The archery game which is organised at the Polo Ground of Shillong by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is clubbed with a lottery game to increase the popularity of the traditional sport amongst youth.

People can easily buy tickets for the lottery from any state-authorised lottery shop in Meghalaya. The ticket price is nominal and ranges between Re 1 and Rs 100. People who are willing to participate can buy tickets from 10 am to 3:30 pm. People who have bought tickets for the March 2 game can check the winning numbers at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com.

Looking at the format of the game, the game is organised in two rounds at 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm, respectively. A group of 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of Meghalaya come together and shoot the target. They are given 50 arrows each to shoot in two rounds, with 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second.

The time to finish each round is 2 minutes. People participating in the lottery game just have to trust their instincts and predict the number of arrows that might hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are announced at 4:15 pm for round one and 5:15 pm for round two.

For guessing the correct number in the first round, participants win an amount of Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought. However, for the second round, they get a sum of Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket they have. Few lucky winners who predict the numbers for both rounds correctly get a bumper prize money of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought.

