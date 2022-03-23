Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 23 Morning Teer Game

The Meghalaya State Lottery Department is all set to organise the much-awaited game of lottery, Shillong Teer today. The game of prediction is organised daily, except Sunday, exclusively in the state of Meghalaya. People can buy tickets from the state authorised lottery shops from 10 am to 3.30 pm to participate in the game.

Participants of the March 23 game can visit the official website of Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com to view the results of today’s game.

This lottery game is different from other lucky draw lotteries as its format relies upon a real-time archery game. The archery game, which is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo ground of state’s capital Shillong. The idea of clubbing the game with a legalised lottery is to create awareness among the youth about the age-old sport.

If we talk about the format of the archery game, then it is played in two rounds. The first round begins at 3.45 pm with a group of 50 archers shooting a total of 30 arrows. Similarly, at 4.45 pm, the second round begins with the same group of archers which now shoots 20 arrows in total. The arrows hitting the target in each round becomes the lucky numbers of the day. Participants of the lottery game have to guess these lucky numbers only to win the lottery.

Winners of the lottery game takes home interesting prize money which varies for Round 1 and Round 2. For the first round, participants win an amount of Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought for predicting the correct number. However, the winning amount for second round is Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket. In case the participant guesses the correct number for both the rounds, then they are offered a prize money of Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket the participant owns.

