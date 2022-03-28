Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 24 Morning Teer Games

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: Meghalaya is the only state in India to host a lottery game based on the real-time archery sport. The initiative to keep the youth hooked to the traditional sport is quite fascinating and unique in itself. The lottery game which is organised six days a week gives a chance to people to win amazing prizes along with continuing the age-old legacy of playing archery.

Shillong Teer is a lucky draw that is organised by the Meghalaya State Lottery Department from Monday to Saturday. In this, people put bets on the number of arrows the archers might hit during the real-time game conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Association at Polo Ground, Shillong. The winning numbers are displayed every day at the official website of the lottery department, www.meghalayateer.com after the announcement of the results of each round.

If we talk about the traditional sport, it is played by 50 archers of 12 different archery clubs of the state at the Polo Ground of Shillong. In round one and round two, the archers hit the target with 30 arrows and 20 arrows each, respectively. The number of arrows that hit the target in each round becomes the lucky number of the day. The first round starts at 3:45 pm with the results being announced at 4:15 pm whereas round two starts at 4:45 pm with result announcement happening at 5:15 pm.

The game merely depends on trusting the intuitions for the lottery participants. They take a guess and if it goes right, then they win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have for the first round. For making a correct guess in the second round, the participants win an amount of Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket they own. However, the lottery department has kept a mega prize for those guessing the numbers right for both rounds. It is Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket that a participant owns.

