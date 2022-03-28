Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 25 Morning Teer Games

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: In a bid to promote the traditional sports of archery among the youth and locals, the Meghalaya lottery department organises a unique archery-based lottery game called Shillong Teer. All the ticket holders of Shillong Teer must gear themselves up, as the state lottery department is all set to commence the March 25 lottery betting game at 3:45 pm. The ticket holders should get ready to receive some exciting news today, as they might win some amazing prize money on Friday.

The state organises the Shillong Teer six days a week from Monday to Saturday, and the archery betting game permits 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of Meghalaya to participate in Shillong Teer that is held at Shillong’s Polo Ground. For those who don’t know, Shillong Teer is based on a real-time archery game and is hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

In the betting game, which is played in two rounds, all 50 archers are given 30 arrows each in the first round and in the next round, the same set of archers are given 20 arrows each. While the archers have to shoot the arrows in less than 2 minutes, ticket holders of the Shillong Teer will have to guess the correct number of the arrows that will hit the target.

Advertisement

If any participant guesses the right number then they will receive exciting prize money, which is the highlight of Shillong Teer. If you want to participate in the game then you must hurry up and purchase the tickets from any state-authorised ticket selling shop between 10 am to 3:30 pm. Shilling Teer ticket price ranges from Re 1 to Rs 100. For guessing the correct number in the first round, a person with Re 1 ticket can take home Rs 80. And for guessing the right number in the second round, a person with the Re 1 ticket will receive Rs 60. But for guessing the correct number in both the rounds, a participant with the Re 1 ticket will get Rs. 4000.

The interesting candidates must hurry up, as at 3:45 pm the authorities will begin with their first round and they will declare the results at 4:15 pm. The authorities will begin the next round of Shillong Teer at 4:45 pm and they will reveal its results at 5:15 pm. If you are one of the ticket holders of Shillong Teer then you can check Friday’s results on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.