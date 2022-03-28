Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 26 Morning Teer Games

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The capital city of Meghalaya will be hosting the archery-based betting lottery game called Shillong Teer on Saturday afternoon. The weekly archery game invites participants who wish to win money by placing bets on the expected performance of a team of archers. Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday and legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Saturday’s game will include archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The players will gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground to play the game in two rounds. The result for Saturday, March 26 archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Saturday’s Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm. The first round of Shillong Teer will witness each of the 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target. Winning number of this round, which is the number of arrows that hit the target, will be announced at 4.15pm on the website.

The culminating round of Saturday’s Shillong Teer will begin at 4.45pm, where archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Results for the last round of Saturday’s match will be revealed by 5:15 pm on the official website. A correct prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target in the maiden round will win a participant Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet they have placed; while the correct predictions made in the second round of today’s game will win the participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

Those who are interested in participating in the upcoming Shillong Teer games, can place their bets at the ticket booking shops available across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. The state-authorised betting shops remain open from Monday to Saturday. Participants can place their bets on the upcoming game of Shillong Teer. by visiting the shops between 10 am to 3:30 pm.

