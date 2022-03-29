Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 29 Morning Teer and Teer Game

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, March 29. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 55, and the second round it is 12. Similarly, the lucky number for first round of Shillong Teer game is 02.

Shillong Teer is organised in the state of Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. People can purchase lottery tickets from state-authorised lottery shops to participate in the game. Participants of the March 29 game can also check the lucky numbers at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com.

The legal game of betting is based on a real-time archery game played daily except Sunday in the state. The archery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Association whereas the lottery is arranged by the Meghalaya State Lottery Department. In the Polo Ground of Shillong, 50 archers from 12 different archery groups gather to play the archery game.

A total of 50 arrows are given to them to shoot in two rounds. While the archers try to shoot the target with as many arrows they can in the ground, participants of the lottery try their luck by guessing the number of arrows that might hit the target.

In the first round, archers are given 30 arrows to shoot the target in two minutes whereas, in the second round, the number of arrows is 20 with the same time limit. The lucky number of the day is decided by the arrows that the archers are able to hit on the target in both rounds separately.

The first round starts at 3.45 pm and the results are announced at 4.15 pm. The timing of beginning the second round is 4.45 pm and the results are declared at 5.15 pm.

The winners of the lottery game get Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have for winning the first round. For the second round, the prize money is Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket the participant owns. Not just this, some of the participants whose prediction gets right for both the rounds, they win a bumper prize of Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought.

