Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 3 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer for Thursday, March 3. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 42, while for the second round, it is 11.

In a bid to promote archery, Meghalaya organises one of the most unique betting games based on a real-time archery sport that takes place from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Stadium of Shillong. The lottery betting game allows 50 archers from 12 shooting clubs of the state.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association hosts Shillong Teer to attract youth and promote the traditional game of archery, while people can try their luck through the betting game. Turns out that the state is succeeding in its attempt as the youth takes interest in the Shillong Teer, as it gives them a chance to make easy money.

Format and Rules of Shillong Teer

The game, which is played in two rounds, provides 30 arrows to each of the 50 archers during the first segment. While in the second round, the same set of archers is provided 20 arrows each. After the arrows are given to the archers, the basic rule of Shillong Teer says that the archers have to fire the arrows in less than 2 minutes, and people participating in the lottery have to guess the correct number of arrows that might hit the target. People participating in the betting game will be awarded cash prizes if they guessed the numbers correctly.

Ticket and Prize money

People willing to participate in Shillong Teer can purchase their tickets from any lottery ticket shops in Meghalaya, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The ticket price ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 100. Talking about the lottery prizes, for guessing the correct number in the first round, you will receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. For guessing the correct number in the second round, you will receive Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. And if anyone guesses the correct number in both the rounds then they can bag Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

Timings of Shillong Teer

The first round of the betting game will begin at 3:45 pm and the results of the same will be declared at 4:15 pm whereas the next round will start at 4:45 pm and its results will be revealed at 5:15 pm. Those who have bought the ticket for March 3 lottery betting game, can check the winning numbers on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com

