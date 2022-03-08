Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for March 8 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer for Tuesday, March 8. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 81, while for the second round, it is 35. The daily betting game of Shillong Teer is based on the traditional sport of archery. The archery game, played from Monday to Saturday, invites participants who are willing to place bets on the number of arrows that hit the target.

Winners of Tuesday’s Shillong Teer will take home monetary prizes if their predictions are correct. Those who have placed their bets on the March 8 Shillong Teer archery match can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Tuesday’s archery match results will depend on the performance of a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The team of archers will aim at the target during the two rounds of the match. The ticket-holders have the option of placing bets on the first or the second round. They are also allowed to place bets on both the rounds of Shillong Teer.

The maiden round of Tuesday’s Shillong Teer will begin at 3:45 pm. Archers will be given 30 arrows each in this round. The final round of Shillong Teer will come into session an hour later at 4:45 pm. The same number of archers will be given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target. The Teer Dream numbers for the first round are revealed on the website at 4:15 pm followed by the winning numbers of the second round which are released an hour later at 5:15 pm.

Participants of Tuesday’s Shillong Teer who win the first round are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on, while the participants who win the second round receive Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. When participants of Shillong Teer correctly predict Teer Dream numbers of both rounds, they are awarded Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on.

Those interested in participating in the upcoming Shillong Teer matches must visit any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya to place their bets. The betting shops are open from Monday to Saturday and the visiting timings are from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

