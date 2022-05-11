Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 11 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, May 11. The lucky number for the first round of game is 61, and for the second round it is 23.

The Meghalaya state lottery department’s betting game, which is basically inspired by the traditional sport of archery, is played from Monday to Saturday. The winners of the lottery take home monetary prizes if they are able to predict the number of arrows that hit the target. Participants who have bought tickets for the May 11 Shillong Teer archery match should note that they can view the winning numbers of today’s matches at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com

On Wednesday, a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will participate in the game, to take aim at the target. The archery game will begin at 3.45 pm at the Shillong Polo Ground. All archers will be given 30 arrows each for the first round. In the second round, which will begin an hour later at 4.45 pm, archers will be given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target.

Participants of Shillong Teer will place their bets on the number of arrows that they believe will hit the target in the archery game, which is played in two rounds. They have the option to place bets on both or either of the two rounds. The results for the first round will be rolled out on the website by 4.15 pm, followed by the winning list of the second round, which will be released at 5.15 pm today.

Participants who win the first round of Shillong Teer will take home Rs. 80 for every Re. 1 ticket they place their bet on. On the other hand, the participants winning the second round will receive Rs. 60 for every Re. 1 ticket. If participants predict correct numbers in both rounds, they will be given Rs. 4000 for every Re. 1 ticket they bet on.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.