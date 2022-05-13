Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 13 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Friday, May 13. The lucky number for the first round of game is 38, and for the second round it is 14.

The Meghalaya lottery department organises this real-time archery betting game, to persuade the locals and youth to take interest in the traditional sports of archery. Shillong Teer is held at the Polo Stadium of Meghalaya’s capital city and permits only 50 archers from the 12 professional shooting clubs to participate in the betting game.

Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which hosts the Shillong Teer, offers the locals to try their luck and make easy money. The betting game is played in two rounds, and hands over 30 arrows in the first, while 20 arrows each in the second round to the archers.

The game asks all the archers to shoot all the arrows in less than two minutes, meanwhile, people who have bought the tickets for Shillong Teer will have to guess the accurate numbers of arrows that will hit the target. And if you are one of those who made the correct guess, then you will win amazing prize money.

Run to fetch your lucky ticket between 10 AM and 3:30 PM from any lottery ticket selling shop in the city, which is authorised by the state. While buying your tickets, you have an ample amount of options to choose from, as they range from Re. 1 to Rs. 100. Moreover, you have the opportunity to win Rs. 80 in the first round, after you make the correct guess, and Rs. 60 in the next round.

Both the prize money are for the people who have bought Re. 1 ticket. Also, you have the opportunity to take home Rs. 4000 after you made correct guesses in both the rounds.

At 3:45 PM, you will be able to participate in the first round, and at 4:15 PM you can see its results. The second round will begin at 4:45 PM and at 5:15 PM you can take a look at its results.

To check the results click here www.meghalayateer.com.

