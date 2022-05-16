Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 16 Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, May 16. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 61, and the second round it is 92.

The archery-based betting lottery game called Shillong Teer will be played in the capital city of Meghalaya today. Shillong Teer is played throughout the week, except on Sundays. Based on the traditional sport of archery, this lottery game invites participants who place bets on the expected performance of the archers.

Shillong Teer has been legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. It is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which houses 12 archery clubs. It isn’t too hard to guess that the archers who participate in the archery game are from this association only. 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the game which is played two rounds, daily.

The result for Monday’s archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

The first Shillong Teer match will begin at 3.45 pm, and it will see the 50 archers shooting 30 arrows each at the target. The Teer Dream number of the first round of Shillong Teer will be rolled out at 4.15pm on the website. The second and final round of Monday’s Shillong Teer will begin at 4.45pm, wherein archers will shoot 20 arrows at the target.

The Teer dream number of the second round will be out by 5:15 pm. Winners of the first round will win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket if they predict the correct number of arrows hitting the target. While the correct predictions made in the second round of Shillong Teer will help the participants in winning Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

If you believe your instincts then you can place money in the lottery game of Shillong Teer. To do so, purchase the tickets for today’s Shillong Teer match/es from ticket booking shops across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. Visit the betting shops on any day, from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 3:30pm.

