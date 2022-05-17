Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 17 Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, May 17. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 53, and the second round it is 07.

Shillong Teer, a betting game conducted from Monday to Saturday, is set to begin today as well. If you participate in Shillong Teer, then you can check the lucky winners of the game on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department – www.meghalayateer.com at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm today.

The Shillong Teer is played keep the youth interested in the traditional sport of archery in Meghalaya. Shillong Teer, unlike other lottery games, is a live event. The Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982 makes it legal.

An overview of how the betting is placed during the game:

The game features 50 archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association’s 12 archery clubs. It is hosted at Shillong’s Polo Ground. To win the lottery, ticket holders must guess the number of arrows that will hit the target. The archers have to shoot 30 arrows in the first round in two minutes and 20 arrows in the second round in the same amount of time.

The time when rounds begin and results are announced:

The rounds begin at 3:45 PM and 4:45 PM, respectively. Round 1 results are announced at 4:15 p.m, while round 2 results are announced at 5:15 PM.

How profits are earned:

In round one, the ticket bearer receives Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. In round 2, a Re 1 ticket can win Rs 60. If a contestant correctly predicts the numbers in both rounds, they earn Rs 4000 for a Re 1 ticket. The reason why people are drawn to Shillong Teer is that it benefits them with huge profits.

Tickets for the forthcoming Shillong Teer games can be purchased from any state-authorized ticket betting shop in Meghalaya. These betting establishments are open to potential customers throughout the weekdays.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.