Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 18 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, May 18. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 23, and the second round it is 44.

ALSO READ: Kerala Vishu Bumper BR-85 Lottery Result LIVE on Sunday, May 22; First Prize Rs 10 Crore

The state of Meghalaya organises the popular lottery, Shillong Teer. The prediction game is expected to bring midweek joy for the people who want to earn easy money. This lottery game is not like other state lotteries. The ones participating in the May 18 game can check the winning numbers of the day at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com at 5.15 pm.

The lottery game is being organised by the Meghalaya state department from Monday to Saturday to attract young people to the game of archery. In Shillong Teer, participants have to guess the arrows which the archers might hit on the target.

Format of the archery game

In the polo ground of Shillong, 50 archers from 12 archery groups of the state take part in the traditional sport organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Association. They play the game in two rounds. In round one, they are given a total of 30 arrows whereas in round two arrows provided are only 20.

Within a time limit of two minutes, the archers have to hit the arrows to the target in each round. The number of arrows which hit the target becomes the lucky number of the day. The first round begins at 3.45 pm and the second one starts at 4.45 pm.

Format of the lottery game

The lottery participants have to predict the number of arrows that might hit the target in both rounds before the beginning of the game. If they are able to guess the numbers right, they stand a chance to win exciting price money. The winning numbers are announced at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm for rounds one and two respectively.

Shillong Teer Prize Money

For predicting the correct numbers in the first round of the lottery game, the participant wins Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. For the second round, they win an amount of Rs 60 for every ticket. Whereas, for getting it right in both rounds, a bumper prize of Rs.4000 per Re 1 ticket is on offer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.