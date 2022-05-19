Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 19 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Thursday, May 19. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 21, and the second round it is 61.

The archery based lottery game is expected to bring midweek joy for the people who want to earn some easy money. Unlike the various lotteries held across the country, Shillong Teer is inspired by the age-old sport of archery. Through Shillong Teer, the Meghalaya lottery department not just gives locals an opportunity to win money but also promotes the sport of archery.

The ones participating in the May 19 game can check the winning Teer numbers of the day at the official website of the department: www.meghalayateer.com at 5.15 pm.

Shillong Teer is organised from Monday to Saturday and is a prediction game wherein participants have to guess the arrows which the archers might hit on the target in the archery game.

Archery game format

50 archers from the 12 archery groups of Khasi Hills Archery Association participate in the lottery game. Two rounds of Shillong Teer are held daily. In round one, they are given a total of 30 arrows and in round two only 20 arrows are given to the participants.

Within a time limit of two minutes, the archers have to hit the arrows at the target. The number of arrows that hit the target becomes the lucky number of the day. The first round is held at 3.45 pm, while the second one starts at 4.45 pm.

Lottery game format

The lottery participants have to predict the lucky number that is the number of arrows that might hit the target in both or either of the rounds before the game begins. If the participants are able to guess the numbers right, they stand a chance to win exciting price money. The winning numbers are rolled out at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm for rounds one and two.

Shillong Teer Prize Money

For predicting the correct Teer numbers in first round, the participant will win Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they buy. And for the second round, they win an amount of Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket they purchase. But, some lucky winners who emerge victorious in both rounds win a bumper prize of Rs. 4000 per Re 1 ticket.

