Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 2 Shillong Morning Teer Games

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, May 2. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 93, and for the second round it is 55.

The Meghalaya lottery department’s games are inspired by the traditional sport - archery. Shillong Teer is one of them. It is indeed Meghalaya’s much-anticipated lottery game which is played from Monday to Saturday. People who are participating in May 02 game can check the result at the official website of the Meghalaya State Lottery Department -www.meghalayateer.com - at 5.15 pm.

To those who are new, let us give you a brief about this lottery game. This legalised lottery game is organised daily except Sunday. By giving monetary rewards, the department tries to attract as many people as they can. The game of lottery and archery are played separately, but they are interconnected.

Format of Shillong Teer?

50 archers, from the 12 archery clubs, participate in Shillong Teer. The game is played in two rounds. In round one, all archers are given 30 arrows each to shoot within two minutes. Whereas, in round two, they get 20 arrows each. On the other hand, the lottery ticket holders have to predict the number of arrows that will hit the target. Goes without saying, Shillong Teer lottery participants have to predict the number of a round, before it commences.

How to Participate?

If you want to participate in the game of lottery, head to a lottery ticket shop, which has been authorized by the state. Purchase the ticket as per your budget, Shillong Teer lottery ticket price ranges from Re 1 to Rs. 100.

Prize Money of May 02 Shillong Teer

If you participated in the first round and guessed the numbers right, you will get Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket you placed your bet on. And if you placed the bet in the second round and predicted the lucky numbers, you receive an amount of Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket. However, if you guess the correct number for both rounds, you will take home Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket you have bought.

